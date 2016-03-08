Liverpool: Alisson reveals Salah’s text message during negotiations with Roma
20 July at 11:30New Liverpool signing Alisson has just become the World’s most expensive goalkeeper ever as the Brazilian has completed a € 72 million move to Anfield.
Liverpool announced the signing of the Brazilian star yesterday night and Alisson has already released a few interviews with the Premier League giants’ website and official Twitter account.
During his very first interview with Liverpool, Alisson revealed the text message that Mo Salah sent him yesterday when talks between Roma and Liverpool were still ongoing.
Salah and Alisson are the biggest sales in the history of Roma and both purchases were completed by Liverpool.
While #LFC and @OfficialASRoma finalised the details of his transfer on Wednesday evening, @Alissonbecker received a text message...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 19 luglio 2018
The sender?? @MoSalah.
Full story: https://t.co/pYzqxpZlXC pic.twitter.com/hmdng8M7gJ
