New Liverpool signing Alisson has just become the World’s most expensive goalkeeper ever as the Brazilian has completed a € 72 million move to Anfield.Liverpool announced the signing of the Brazilian star yesterday night and Alisson has already released a few interviews with the Premier League giants’ website and official Twitter account.​During his very first interview with Liverpool, Alisson revealed the text message that Mo Salah sent him yesterday when talks between Roma and Liverpool were still ongoing.Salah and Alisson are the biggest sales in the history of Roma and both purchases were completed by Liverpool.