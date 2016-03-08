Liverpool, Alisson: 'Roma will always remain in my heart'



Liverpool are finishing up their preparations ahead of the 2018-19 season and collected a resounding win against Napoli yesterday. New signing Alisson made his first appearance for the Reds and recorded his first shutout in the process.



The Brazilian keeper burst onto the scene last year at Roma, cementing himself as one of the top in the world between the sticks after stepping into Wojciech Szczesny’s vacancy.



At the end of the heavy 5-0 win over Napoli, the new Liverpool goalkeeper also talked about his farewell to Rome. His words, reported by Sky Sports: "Roma will always remain in my heart, I have experienced great things there ... Now I am at Liverpool and, as in Rome, I will give everything and I will do my best for the team.”



Liverpool begin their season with a home match against West Ham. Meanwhile, new Roma signing Robin Olsen will attempt to fill Alisson’s shoes. They begin their campaign with a trip to Torino.

