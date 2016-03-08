Liverpool, Alisson: 'We now want to win the UCL title'

07 May at 23:55
Liverpool keeper Alisson spoke to Sky Sport after the Liverpool-Barcelona 4-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter: 

"It's an incredible feeling indeed, wow what a game and what an effort. It had already happened to me as my Roma knocked out Barcelona last year. Saves? Well it's my job to make the saves. I am happy when I can help my teammates out like this. UCL Final? It's amazing, it's a dream. We now have one objective, to win the UCL final. We worked hard this year and we were ready to face Barcelona tonight. In the first leg, Barcelona missed a huge chance late on as they could've made it 4-0. At 4-0, it would've been very hard for us to comeback but at 3-0 we still believed. We made a huge comeback and our fans were behind us all game long. It was a memorable night indeed...'. More to come on the matter...

