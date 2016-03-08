Liverpool and Bayern ‘out’ of race to sign de Ligt



According to Montecarlo Radio, at this moment the battle for the Dutch central defender, de Ligt, is between Barcelona and PSG as Liverpool and Bayern no longer consider the deal viable.



The Catalan club had found an agreement regarding the player and the commission for his agent Mino Raiola. However, in recent times the player has asked for more money backed by the good performance he has had in the last stretch of the Champions League.



The Barcelona does not want to increase the amounts that put on the table and are reluctant to enter the auction that the representative of the football player intends although there is the feeling that they will not have another option if they want to close the signing.



Barca will hope that new signing and fellow Dutchman Frankie de Jong will help sway his compatriot's decision.









