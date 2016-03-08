Liverpool and Chelsea left frustrated by new release clause of Napoli star
24 September at 12:50Liverpool and Chelsea are long-time admirers of Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The Poland International came close to joining Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool two years ago but the Azzurri wrapped up a deal quicker than the Reds and now the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting midfielders in Italy and Europe.
Zielinski’s Napoli contract expires in 2021 but Napoli are in talks to extend the player’s stay at the San Paolo.
Chelsea and Liverpool are closely monitoring negotiations between the Serie A giants and the player’s entourage especially because Zielinski’s € 65 million release clause could be raised to € 150 million, a fee that – if matched – would make him the second most expensive player in the World after Neymar.
The Premier League giants would still be in the race to sign Zielinski if De Laurentiis accept to sell him for a lower price but the President of the Azzurri seems not willing to sell his players for a fee below their release clause.
Just think of what happened with Juventus in 2016 when the Bianconeri had to pay Gonzalo Higuain’s € 90 million release clause to sign him from the San Paolo hierarchy.
