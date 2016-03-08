Liverpool and Chelsea transfer blow as Napoli duo set for new deal
24 July at 21:30As Carlo Ancelotti is waiting for a "big move" upfront, Napoli have at least been working on "keeping" their top players within their roster. They are reportedly set to extend Piotr Zielinski's contract with the club as he is set to renew his deal up until 2023. He would also see his salary increase up to 2.4 million euros per season.
Once Zielinski is renewed, it seems like Napoli will then try to renew Koulibaly's contract with the club. ADL recently admitted that he had turned down "a 100 million euros offer from an English premier league team in the past for him". Koulibaly's agent Ramadani is currently asking Napoli for a 5 million euros salary per season which is more than double what he is currently making according to SportMediaset.
Time will tell as Napoli are working on keeping their own players at the moment. Let's not forget that they recently sold Jorginho to Chelsea as part of the Sarri deal....
