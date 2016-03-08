Liverpool and Everton to do battle for Croatian international
05 July at 12:10According to reports from the Turkish media, Liverpool and Everton are set to battle it out with Croatian defender and Besiktas star Domagoj Vida. In addition to reports earlier indicating that the two clubs are competing for Yerry Mina, Vida is another stand-out World Cup star wanted by the Merseyside rivals.
The reports suggest that the Croatian centre-back will be available for around €20m, with a contract that does not expire until 2022.
The 29-year-old has over 60 appearances for Croatia’s national team and is currently with the club at the 2018 World Cup; ahead of their quarter-final with hosts Russia.
Formerly of Bayer Leverkusen, Vida’s career in Germany never really took off and he has since spent spells in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb, Ukraine with Dynamo Kyiv and, from January 2018, Turkey with Besiktas.
Vida will look forward to the rest of the World Cup, as he looks to impress clubs around the world; earning him a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.
