Manchester City and Liverpool are strongly interested in signing Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne, Il Mattino reports. According to several reports in Italy, Insigne could be on his way out of the San Paolo at the end of the season. La Gazzetta dello Sport clamis that Napoli could give their captain armband to Kalidou Koulibaly is the Italian striker is sold in the summer.
Il Mattino, however, insists De Laurentiis would prefer to retain Insigne at the San Paolo. The President of the Serie A giants has been frequently talking about the Italian star of late. This past September he said that he would only sell the player for € 200 million, a fee that neither City nor Liverpool would match.
Meantime Insigne focuses on his Napoli duty. The Partenopei sit second in the Serie A table and will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The Italy International has 13 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Liverpool and Man City keep watching him.
Liverpool and Man City battle for Insigne
28 March at 16:00
Go to comments