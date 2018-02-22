Liverpool and Man Utd target close to Roma switch?
26 May at 13:50Liverpool and Manchester United target Anderson Talisca has revealed that he close to sealing a switch to Serie A side Roma.
The 24-year-old Talisca spent his second season on loan from Benfica at Besiktas and caught the eyes of many onlookers. This season, the midfielder found the back of the net 14 times and assisted seven times in the Super Lig, also scoring four times in the club's Champions League campaign.
While not long ago, Talisca had told Tukish outlet Miliyet that he'd prefer a move to the Premier League, he gave a recent interview with Fanatik saying that he is moving to Roma. He said: "I saw all the conditions for the transfer to Rome.
"I spent two beautiful years here, but now it's time to say goodbye (to Besiktas). I will continue my career in Italy "
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments