According to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno , Zielinski will put pen to paper on Wednesday to make the new contract official. The new deal is expected to keep him at the club until 2023, with an annual salary of €2.2m plus bonuses. The release clause which was in his former contract, worth €63m, has been removed.

This is a huge blow to the teams interested, mainly Tottenham and Liverpool, with the release clause removed

