Liverpool and Tottenham to battle it out for Lazio full-back

The 26-year-old joined the club last summer from Belgian side KV Oostende, with Lazio paying just €6.5m for his services. Now, however, it is believed that his price tag is valued at around €20m.

Should he continue his good run of form, then this evaluation could certainly rise, also due to the number of clubs interesting in landing his services. According to reports, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the player, who's featured in eight out of nine league games thus far for Lazio.

It won't be easy for any club to sign Marusic, unless a significant offer arrives, as Lazio would have to find a replacement for him.