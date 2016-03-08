Liverpool-Barcelona 4-0, ratings: the night of Wijnaldum and Origi, Messi, Suarez and Coutinho disappeared

SHOW GALLERY

An incredible comeback by Liverpool! The Reds beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield Road and qualify for the Madrid final. What happened in Liverpool was just outstanding, simply incredible. Jurgen Klopp's side had to get over the 3-0 defeat of last week and they incredibly made it through a brace of Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.



Luis Suarez, Messi and Coutinho disappeared at Anfield where the Reds without the likes of Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino Triumphed against the Blaugrana getting their places for the Champions League finale in Madrid.



Check out our gallery for the ratings of the game



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni