Liverpool-Barcelona but not only: the greatest UCL comebacks of all time

08 May at 12:00
It was an incredible match and a wonderful day for football. Liverpool performed immensely at Anfield Road and defeated Barcelona 4-0 to qualify to the Champions League final with an aggregate score of 4-3.

A week ago, such a scenario seemed impossible for many but European nights often offer incredible moments and comebacks that are unimaginable in real life until they become reality. Yesterday's match was definitely one of these but there have been many more in the history of the Champions League.

The most famous of them all is probably that in the Istanbul final in 2005 when Liverpool defeated AC Milan on penalties after trailing 3-0 at halftime in the Turkish capital but our roundup will be dedicated to comebacks in two-legged cup ties like yesterday's second leg between the Reds and the Blaugrana which determined the first finalist of the match in Madrid.

Click on the gallery to see some of the greatest Champions League comebacks in history.

