Liverpool-Barcelona: Salah fit but Klopp will be without two injured Reds stars
06 May at 13:00Mo Salah is expected to return to Liverpool’s starting 11 to face Barcelona on Tuesday, after his head injury against Newcastle on Saturday evening.
However, Klopp’s men will be with Keita (who picked up an injury in the first leg) and Bobby Firmino (who came of the bench against Barca in the first leg but missed Saturday's trip to Newcastle with a Muscle injury).
The news that Salah’s injury is not serious will come as good news to Liverpool fans as the Reds need to overturn a 3 – 0 deficit at Anfield if they want to reach the Champions League final in Madrid.
