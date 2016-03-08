Liverpool beat Chelsea to win UEFA Super Cup 2019

In what was a clash of two English titans, Liverpool prevailed in a back and forth contest to win the UEFA Super Cup 2019.



The winners of the Champions League last season started the first-half under the cosh as Chelsea took the lead through Olivier Giroud in the 36th minute, with Christian Pulisic setting the Frenchman up on his first start in Blues' colors.



Liverpool brought Roberto Firmino on in the second half and he had a massive impact instantly, assisting Sadio Mane for the Reds' equalizer in the 48th minute.



The game went into extra-time as the 90 minutes could not separate the two sides, despite it being a very entertaining spectacle for the fans in Istanbul.



But it was Mane who got his second goal in the 95th minute of the game in extra-time, with Firmino assisting the Senegalese once again. But Chelsea drew level six minutes later after Liverpool stopper Adrian brought Tammy Abraham down in the box, handing Frank Lampard's men a penalty.



Jorginho stepped upto convert the spot-kick and drew the Londoners level.



The game went into penalties and this was the second time Chelsea were playing out a penalty shootout in a SuperCup, with their last one coming against Bayern Munich in 2013.



Abraham missed the last penalty kick for Chelsea out of the five and this saw Liverpool win the tie 5-4.







