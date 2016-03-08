Liverpool beat Chelsea to win UEFA Super Cup 2019

liverpool.2019.20.gruppo.
14 August at 23:50
In what was a clash of two English titans, Liverpool prevailed in a back and forth contest to win the UEFA Super Cup 2019.

The winners of the Champions League last season started the first-half under the cosh as Chelsea took the lead through Olivier Giroud in the 36th minute, with Christian Pulisic setting the Frenchman up on his first start in Blues' colors.

Liverpool brought Roberto Firmino on in the second half and he had a massive impact instantly, assisting Sadio Mane for the Reds' equalizer in the 48th minute.

The game went into extra-time as the 90 minutes could not separate the two sides, despite it being a very entertaining spectacle for the fans in Istanbul.

But it was Mane who got his second goal in the 95th minute of the game in extra-time, with Firmino assisting the Senegalese once again. But Chelsea drew level six minutes later after Liverpool stopper Adrian brought Tammy Abraham down in the box, handing Frank Lampard's men a penalty.

Jorginho stepped upto convert the spot-kick and drew the Londoners level.

The game went into penalties and this was the second time Chelsea were playing out a penalty shootout in a SuperCup, with their last one coming  against Bayern Munich in 2013.

Abraham missed the last penalty kick for Chelsea out of the five and this saw Liverpool win the tie 5-4.



 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.