Liverpool begin transfer negotiations for Manchester United target
11 July at 12:00According to reports from English newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Liverpool have opened talks with Stoke City over the potential signing of Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri.
Shaqiri, 26, played for Switzerland at the World Cup; guiding his side to the round of 16, where they were eliminated at the hands of Sweden. Shaqiri got in trouble for celebrating with a ‘double-eagle’ gesture in the win over Serbia; which was labelled as a political gesture celebrating Albanian independence over the Serbs – with FIFA having strict rules against political gestures of any kind.
Xherdan Shaqiri’s release clause is said to be around €15 million, with Klopp eager to make the Swiss international his second signing of the summer, after signing Fabinho earlier on in the summer. The clause became active with Stoke City’s relegation; with the player expressing a desire to remain in the Premier League.
Manchester United were also reportedly interested, yet it seems that Liverpool are now firmly in pole position.
