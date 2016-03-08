LIVE: Liverpool-Cardiff 0-0

27 October at 16:00
Liverpool take on Cardiff today, follow the live updates on Calciomercato.com

STATS:

Liverpool and Cardiff haven’t met since the 2013-14 season in the Premier League – the Reds won both games, winning 3-1 at Anfield and 6-3 away from home.
 
Cardiff’s last league win over Liverpool was in December 1959 in the second tier, a 4-0 victory at Anfield in Bill Shankly’s third league match in charge of Liverpool.
 
There have been at least three goals scored in each of the last 10 meetings between Liverpool and Cardiff in all competitions, with 45 goals scored in total.
 
Liverpool have lost one of their last 45 home Premier League matches against newly promoted teams (W35 D9), with that defeat against Blackpool in 2010-11 – they’ve won all seven under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield by an aggregate score of 21-2.
 
Cardiff have lost 14 of their last 15 Premier League matches against ‘big six’ opposition (D1), conceding two or more goals in 12 of those games.
 
LIVE:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.