

Liverpool and Cardiff haven’t met since the 2013-14 season in the Premier League – the Reds won both games, winning 3-1 at Anfield and 6-3 away from home.



Cardiff’s last league win over Liverpool was in December 1959 in the second tier, a 4-0 victory at Anfield in Bill Shankly’s third league match in charge of Liverpool.



There have been at least three goals scored in each of the last 10 meetings between Liverpool and Cardiff in all competitions, with 45 goals scored in total.



Liverpool have lost one of their last 45 home Premier League matches against newly promoted teams (W35 D9), with that defeat against Blackpool in 2010-11 – they’ve won all seven under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield by an aggregate score of 21-2.



Cardiff have lost 14 of their last 15 Premier League matches against ‘big six’ opposition (D1), conceding two or more goals in 12 of those games.



LIVE:

Liverpool take on Cardiff today, follow the live updates on Calciomercato.com