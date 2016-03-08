Liverpool: Chelsea made last-gasp attempt to sign Alisson as Courtois to Real is a done deal
18 July at 14:15According to reports in Italy, Thibaut Courtois’ Real Madrid move is a done deal. This morning’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports the Blues and the Merengues have agreed the player’s price-tag. RMC and AS also confirm the Belgian’s move to the Bernabeu is a done deal.
Courtois’ Chelsea contract expires in 2019 and the player is going to join Real Madrid for € 35 million.
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri had thought to replace Courtois with Roma star Alisson but Liverpool are now close to secure the services of the Brazilian goalkeeper for € 35 million.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Sarri has made a last-gasp attempt to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper but Chelsea have failed to make an opening bid for the 25-year-old who is now sett o join the Reds.
Chelsea, however, have another goalkeeping target in Serie A as Il Corriere dello Sport claims Gigio Donnarumma is now on top of the Blues’ summer targets to replace Courtois.
