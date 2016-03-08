Liverpool, closely following exciting Portuguese teenager
23 January at 19:00Liverpool are following the progress of 17-year-old Portuguese talent Pedro Brazão, according to reports from the French press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the Premier League leaders are following the 17-year-old Nice winger closely, believing the player to have great potential. His performances have also caught the attention of other top clubs around the continent, such as Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
The Portuguese teenager is contracted to the French side until 2022, having been offered his first professional contract in 2018. He made his first team debut for Nice in April of 2019, playing 13 minutes against SM Caen. Since then, he has continued working within Nice’s youth system, with his performances in both training and youth games impressing.
Liverpool, alongside the other top clubs mentioned prior, are following him closely, waiting to see if it’s worth taking the risk on him. The English club are currently 13 points clear at the top of the league table.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments