Reports from England say that Premier League giants Liverpool see Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic as a replacement for Loris Karius.Subasic's heroics for the Croatian national side helped the nation beat Denmark in the round of 16 game of the FIFA World Cup yesterday, as Subasic made two saves in the penalty shoot-out.It is said that Liverpool see Subasic as a replacement for Loris Karius and could bring him to Anfield this summer.Karius' horrific errors in the final of the UEFA Champions League has pushed him closer to a Liverpool exit this summer.