Liverpool defender Lovren nears Roma switch
10 August at 13:00According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is nearing a move to Serie A side AS Roma.
Reportedly, an intermediary acting on behalf of Lovren was in the Italian capital yesterday, attempting to negotiate a deal to make it worth the Croatian's while leaving England behind for Italy.
There is a growing confidence amongst the Roma camp that they will be able to get their man; who has also been linked with a move to AC Milan already this summer.
