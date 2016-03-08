Liverpool defender passes medical ahead of Serie A switch; deal imminent
17 August at 19:30Liverpool’s Estonian centre-back Ragnar Klavan is just one step away from completing a switch to Serie A club Cagliari.
Reports were released earlier today suggesting that a deal had been agreed and, according to the latest reports from Sky Sport, the player has passed his medical with the club – and a deal is therefore imminent from completion.
Reports suggest that Klavan will join Cagliari for a fee of around €2.5m, after the Estonian fails to fit into Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield. Klavan signed for Liverpool from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg for around €5 million in 2016. However, overcrowding in Liverpool’s defence means that they needed to sell; and Klavan was firmly on the departure list.
The deal will see a change in scenery for the Estonian, hoping perhaps to firm a strong core at the back of the Cagliari defence; using what he has learnt in the Premier League to help strengthen the back line.
The cause behind the deal is said to be Dejan Lovren, Liverpool's Croatian centre-back, getting in touch with Darijo Srna, who has strong connections with the Cagliari president. Lovren asked Srna to help get Klavan an experience in Italy and thus the deal proceeded.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments