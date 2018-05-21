Dejan Lovren claims he has a plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Croatian and his Liverpool team-mates are set to face the Real Madrid superstar in Saturday’s Champions League final.

The 33-year-old Portuguese man has recovered from a slow start to the campaign to net a massive 43 goals in the current campaign, and was particularly instrumental in downing Juventus in the quarter-finals.

Yet Lovren says that he and his Anfield team-mates have already played against world-class attackers in England.

"Ronaldo, Salah, Messi, you need to respect these players a lot",

"Every year he scores more than 30 goals, if he has a bad season he scores 30 goals so, of course, we need to pay attention to that. But we play, in the Premier League, against [some] of the best strikers in the world.”

Lovren himself hasn’t had the best season, and Liverpool’s back line recovered immensely with the arrival of Virgil van Dijk in the winter, which has helped the Anfield side become more of a unit.

"We know how to defend like a team, when you want to stop Ronaldo we will stop him together.

"Of course, in some parts of the game it will be one against one and it will be tough, but it’s a challenge that I’m ready for.

"I’ve been working so hard to come into the final of the Champions League and I’m ready for everything."

Lovren said in a pre-match press conference.