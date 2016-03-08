Liverpool derby for Arsenal and Roma target, the future is decided

24 January at 16:20
Atalanta starlet Gianluca Mancini is probably the most promising center-back in Serie A right now. The 22-year-old is not only providing solid defensive performances but he has already scored six goals in Serie A. Mancini is the youngest defender in the top 5 European leagues to have scored more than four goals this season and his performances have attracted many top clubs in Europe.

Roma’s director of football Monchi has already made contact to sign the talented center-back in June. The Giallorossi are rushing to reach an agreement with Atalanta but the competition to sign Mancini is huge. The player is also being monitored by Bayern Munich, Atletico as well as Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Mancini won’t leave the club in the January transfer window. Atalanta don’t need to sell and the player wants to remain at the club to complete his growth. In the summer talks will be resumed with all the clubs interested in signing him. Meantime the player has decided that he will end this season at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.
 

