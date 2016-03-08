Liverpool emerge as rivals to Milan for the signature of Richarlison

According to UOL Esporte, Liverpool would have entered the race for Richarlison, the 21 year old Everton left winger, who is also attracting interest from AC Milan. Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in the summer, and has had a great season for the Toffee’s, scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances for the club.

The Brazilian report claims that Jurgen Klopp invited Richarlison’s representative Renato Velasco to his home on Merseyside, although the nature of the meeting is unknown. Everton fans have reacted angrily to the prospect of losing one of their star players to their rivals, and the winger took to twitter to play down the rumours by posting a picture of himself in action for Everton along with the words “I’m happy.”

Milan were linked to the Brazilian in March, and still see him as an option to strengthen their wings, but apparently were unwilling to pay the €60 million fee quoted to them by Everton.