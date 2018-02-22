Liverpool: Emre Can has Real Madrid hope
16 May at 17:30Liverpool star Emre Can is not going to play the World Cup with Germany national team as the talented midfielder has picked up a back injury that prevented him from playing during the last couple of months.
Liverpool, however, have officially confirmed that the German will travel alongside the rest of the team in Marbella where the Reds will prepare for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Liverpool will train in Spain for four days before moving to Kyev to play the final against the Merengues on the 26th of May.
Can could return to full training during the training camp in Marbella and although his appearance against Real Madrid is still not likely, Liverpool technical staff will only take a decision about him after the four days of training in Spain.
Can may return to action right before joining Juventus as a free agent. The player’s official announcement is expected after the Champions League final.
