Liverpool extend lead at top of Premier League

Liverpool managed to extend their unbeaten streak to 19 games and created a chasm between themselves and the most direct rivals Manchester City and Leicester City.

At Anfield, it was a goal by Mané (validated by the Var after being canceled for an alleged touch of Lallana's arm) to sink Wolverhampton , back from the comeback success over Manchester City and in full tussle for a place in the next Champions League. Liverpool would have been in high spirits towards their opponents following Wolves slight 'favour' towards the reds last match day.



Pep Guardiola and City take on Sheffield United , who come from 4 consecutive useful results and is targeting the Europe zone.



Pep has already relinquished the Premier League title to rivals Liverpool after realising the gap is unattainable.

Liverpool now have an impressive 55 points from their opening 19 fixutes, with a game in hand on their nearest rivals in 2nd and 3rd.



Anthony Privetera