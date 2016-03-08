Liverpool eye move for Roma goalkeeping target
23 June at 14:25Reports from England report that Premier League giants Liverpool have identified a new goalkeeper target in the form of Roma target Robin Olsen.
Olsen is currently 28 and plies his trade with FC Copenhagen in the Danish league. He appeared in 23 games for his club last season and is currently part of the Swedish side that is taking part in the FIFA World Cup and defeated South Korea in the first game of the campaign.
The Mirror in England states that Liverpool see Olsen as a possible goalkeeping target, Roma also having drawn links with the player.
This comes after Liverpool were turned down by Lazio for Thomas Strakosha and have been forced into pursuing other goalkeeping targets.
With Alisson close to a move to Real Madrid already, Liverpool see Olsen as the man who can become their first choice stopper next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
