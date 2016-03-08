Liverpool, eye on Juve target Isco
24 January at 14:30English Premier League outfit Liverpool are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s star midfielder Isco, as per El Desmarque cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club after failing to secure his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus who are eager to sign the player in order to bolster their midfield.
However, as per the latest report, Liverpool are also interested in signing Isco in the near future in order to bolster their squad to compete at the highest level.
The report further stated that the 27-year-old has been valued by Los Blancos in the region of €70 million.
Isco has been at Real since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Spanish club Malaga for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.
