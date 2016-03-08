Liverpool eye Villarreal striker in January: report

English Premier League outfit Liverpool will make a move to sign a striker in the January transfer window, as per Metro.



The current European champions did not make any reinforcement in the attacking department during the recently concluded transfer window despite departure of the veteran striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer.



However, as per the latest development, the Reds will make a move for Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal’s striker Samuel Chukwueze in the January transfer window.



The 20-year-old has joined the club’s senior side in the 2018 season and has so far scored five goals in 26 league appearances.

