Liverpool fans furious after Barcelona's brutal tweet from Anfield - watch

07 May at 16:15
Liverpool fans are not happy - to say the least - with Barcelona's latest tweet from Anfield Road ahead of tonight's Champions League clash between the Reds and the Blaugrana. Barcelona won 3-0 at the Nou Camp last week and are now hoping to qualify for the Champions League final. 

Liverpool will be without their stars Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino while Barcelona won't rely on the injured Ousmane Dembele. The former Reds Luis Suarez and Coutinho, however, are expected to start for the Blaugrana. The duo all smiles while being pictured in front of Liverpool's crest at Anfield Road.

Barcelona posted the picture on Twitter but Liverpool fans were surely not happy about that.

 
More Barcelona social media posts in our GALLERY

