Liverpool fans hijack Lazio Player of the Season vote
04 June at 11:30The Liverpool Echo report that Liverpool fans hijacked Lazio's Player of the Season vote on Twitter to hand former player Lucas Leiva the accolade.
Lucas joined Lazio last summer from Liverpool after a ten-year long stay at Anfield from 2007 to 2017. Since arriving at Lazio though, the Brazilian midfielder impressed for the club, making 50 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.
Liverpool Echo suggest that Reds' fans had hijacked Lazio's Twitter vote for the Player of the Season and voted for their former midfielder and spread the vote to fellow fans to do the same.
Ciro Immobile, who was the Serie A's highest goalscorer, received only 15 percent of votes, while Luis Alberto, the highest assister of the season, received only four percent of votes.
Sergey Milinkovic-Savic received ten percent of votes.
