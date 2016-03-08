...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Liverpool fans troll Emre Can after Champions League triumph

02 June at 12:00
Liverpool fans have trolled Emre Can after the club registered their sixth UEFA Champions League title with a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in Madrid.

The German international left Anfield before the start of the campaign and joined Italian giants Juventus after running down his contract.

After the Reds went on to win on Saturday, Can congratulated his former club on his official Twitter account, but the fans seemed not so pleased with their former midfielder and trolled him for leaving the new European champions.
 
Check our gallery to see some of the best and funniest responses

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.