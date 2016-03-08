Liverpool fans troll Emre Can after Champions League triumph
02 June at 12:00Liverpool fans have trolled Emre Can after the club registered their sixth UEFA Champions League title with a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in Madrid.
The German international left Anfield before the start of the campaign and joined Italian giants Juventus after running down his contract.
After the Reds went on to win on Saturday, Can congratulated his former club on his official Twitter account, but the fans seemed not so pleased with their former midfielder and trolled him for leaving the new European champions.
Congratulations @LFC— Emre Can (@emrecan_) June 1, 2019
Proud of you guys! Especially for you Mr. Klopp! #UCLfinal #YNWA pic.twitter.com/De4xNilIqr
Check our gallery to see some of the best and funniest responses
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments