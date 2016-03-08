Liverpool: Future of former Inter player has been decided

31 August at 12:30
Although Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hasn’t used him yet so far in the first three games of the Premier League season and the transfer rumours are starting to heat up as the closure of the window approaches, 27-year-old Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri could stay at Liverpool again this season. The Swiss player, according to Bild via Calciomercato.com, has received reassurances about his possibilities of employment and play by the coach.
 
Following these reassurances from his coach, Shaqiri decided the snub the call up from the Swiss national team for their games against Ireland and Gibraltar, a decision that has left some Swiss fans furious considering the national team is currently 3rd in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, behind Ireland and Denmark. The former Inter player would prefer to focus on training with Liverpool and fighting for more minutes with the Reds rather than going on the international break next week.

Apollo Heyes

Comments

