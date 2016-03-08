Liverpool given hope as agreement not yet reached between Napoli and Pepe: the latest

Nicolas Pepe's agents arrived at Napoli's training centre Dimaro in style by helicopter to talk to the Partenopei management about the Ivorian star's contract request.



According to Sky Sport, at the end of the meeting, there is still a distance between the parties due to the high demands of Pepe's entourage. For this reason, the negotiation promises to be complicated but the parties will update themselves to try to unblock the situation.



The 'yes' of the player is lacking to define the deal, given that Lille have already said they are willing to begin negotiations that foresee the inclusion of Adam Ounas in the operation as a technical counterpart. The player has been also linked to Liverpool in the past weeks.