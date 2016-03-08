Liverpool given hope as Napoli put talks for German goalkeeper on hold
11 June at 16:50Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno was a wanted man for Napoli as Aurelio De Laurentiis was planning on signing the German to replace Pepe Reina.
The former Liverpool goalkeeper left the Serie A club as a free agent after finishing the season with the Naples club. As per the information gathered by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Aurelio De Laurentiis decided against giving him a new deal.
Bayer Leverkusen are demanding 25 million euros from Napoli for Bernd Leno. However, Aurelio De Laurentiis led side are unwilling to pay that fee and instead are willing to offer a fee of 18 million euros.
If the Bundesliga club decides against taking the offer made by Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti will then shift his focus on other possible alternatives available in the market to replace Pepe Reina in the summer transfer window.
This could come as a boost for Liverpool as they were after Bernd Leno. He was one of their targets.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments