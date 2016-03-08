Liverpool go 13 points clear after thrashing Leicester

The Premier League never stops, even on Boxing Day with the super-challenge between the first and the second of the English championship, staged at Leicester City Stadium.Juren Klopp's Liverpool made light work of Leicester City and Brandan Rodgers, a match that highlights the levels between Liverpool and the rest of the country. The match ends 0-4 to Liverpool with a double for Firmino, a penalty for Milner and a goal for fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.Liverpool for its part confirms their authority over this season. After winning the club world cup against Flamengo during the week, Klopps men have dug deep once again to open up a 13 point lead over Leicester and plus 14 on Manchester City.Anthony Privetera