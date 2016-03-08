Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could reportedly be allowed to leave the Anfield based side this summer.Mignolet joined Liverpool from the then Premier League side Sunderland in the summer of 2013 for a fee of 9 million euros. He could appear only 19 times in the Premier League last season and his performances have dipped since the last two seasons.The Guardian report that Mignolet will hold a meeting with Liverpool after the end of the World Cup this summer.It is expected that Liverpool will inform the player about their desire to let the Belgian leave this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)