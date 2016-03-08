Liverpool may not be interested in Alisson after all,

Sky Sport Italy claim that the Reds want Thibaut Courtois, who plays for rivals Chelsea and who has been linked to a move to Real Madrid.

The Belgian international has yet to agree new terms with the Pensioners, which some believe would make him the best-paid goalkeeper around, and match Eden Hazard’s curretn deal worth €350.000-a-week.

Jurgen Klopp is understandably looking for a new goalkeeper after Loris Karius made two blunders in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, prompting third division side Rimini to offer the German a year to get his confidence back.

Courtois - who has long spoken about how Madrid is his home because his children still live there - only has a year left on his deal.

but the Roma man sounds like he is in demand, and James Pallotta isn’t known for selling his guys cheap, with the price believed to be above the €60 million mark.