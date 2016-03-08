Liverpool have identified a new forward target in the Bundesliga
21 February at 16:30Liverpool have identified a new attacking option in German side Werder Bremen’s squad, according to a report from German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the reigning European champions are interested in 23-year-old Kosovan winger Milot Rashica. The player, who is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2022, has made 21 appearances across all competitions for a total of 1811 minutes so far this season. In that time, he has scored ten goals and provided four assists, being a consistent part of the Werder Bremen squad. However, he has recently suffered from a goal drought in the league, not scoring since a consolation goal against Bayern Munich in mid-December.
Liverpool are currently experiencing one of the most impressing seasons in the history of club football. The Premier League side are top of the English league, sitting on 76 points, 22 points ahead of second place Manchester City. They have only dropped points once this season, drawing against Manchester United in the first half of the season.
Apollo Heyes
