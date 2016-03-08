Liverpool, Hodgson's confusion: in 2010 he sold the wrong player!

In 2010, when Roy Hodgson was manager of Liverpool, the transfer market was a confusing place. As revealed by the Mirror, the English manager, from Fulham, decided to sign Paul Konchesky from his home town club, and as part of the deal he allowed Lauri Della Valle and Alexander Kacaniklic to move to the cottagers.

But now according to Kacaniklic, he was never intended to be part of the deal and was confused with another Alex in the Liverpool youth set up. "For Liverpool it was difficult to replace me. When I was in London and was about to sign the contract, I talked on the phone with Hodgson and discovered that he had sold the wrong 'Alex'. In his head, he wasn't sending me but another 'Alex'. It was fun. At that point he told me he would welcome me back and do what I felt like doing. I decided to sign with Fulham."