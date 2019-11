Liverpool in advanced talks with Bournemouth winger Fraser

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, hoping to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from British media outlet TalkSPORT via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the current European champions are interested in the 25-year-old Scottish forward, whose contract expires with Bournemouth next June. Fraser can play on either the left or right wing and has been an important part of the club’s build-up play so far this season.Apollo Heyes