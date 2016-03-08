Liverpool in pole position for promising Serie A starlet wanted by Milan clubs

According to the Daily Star Liverpool are going to win the race that leads to Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella.



Inter Milan, AC Milan, Tottenham and Manchester City are all following the player but are currently behind the Reds in their attempt to sign Barella.



The midfielder is only 21 years old and he made his Serie A debut back in the 2014/2015 season.



He was later sent on loan to Como in January 2016, were he found enough playing time with the Serie B club.



Barella represented the national team at the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.



He stepped into the breach in Cagliari's last campaign when he managed to fire six goals and an assist, helping the club climb from the relegation zone to secure a place in Serie A for the following season.



This season he played all four games and bagged one goal for the side based in Sardinia.