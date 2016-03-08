Presnel Kimpembe could find himself leaving Paris Saint-Germain

The young French international - who was selected for France’s list of 23 for the World Cup this summer -

A PSG product, the 23-year-old has managed 37 games in all competitions this season, no mean feat for someone who has been playing behind Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

Yet the latest reports from L’Equipe indicate that the centre-back wants to play more. New Coach Thomas Tuchel is admittedly someone who likes to work with youth, but doubts persist as to whether Kimpembe can legitimately start ahead of those two world-beaters.

The youngster has a deal which will currently keep him in the French capital until 2021, though it is reported by Le10Sport that the Ligue 1 champions want to offer their man an extension.