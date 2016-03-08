Liverpool join Arsenal and Tottenham in race to sign PSV starlet

Fresh off their loss to Madrid in the Champions League final, Liverpool are looking to add reinforcements to their attacking unit. Their eyes have now moved to Holland and are set on a promising young talent who developed in the youth systems of Ajax and PSV.

According to reports in the British media, Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign PSV’s Steven Bergwijn. The 20-year-old winger had quite the season in the Netherland’s Eredivisie, appearing in 36 matches in all competitions while scoring 8 goals and adding 11 assists.



Bergwijn spent two years in Ajax’s youth system before making the jump to rivals PSV in 2011. His move paid off down the road as he became a first-team regular and played a large role in the club winning the league title this season, combining well up top with Mexican international Hirving Lozano.

