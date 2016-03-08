Liverpool join Barcelona in pursuit of Napoli midfielder

fabian ruiz, napoli, controllo, locatelli, sassuolo, 2018/19
13 September at 20:00
Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz has truly emerged in the past year as a real talent to watch. The young Spaniard joined Napoli from Real Betis last summer and was one of the Neapolitan side's surprise stars; dazzling many with a string of fantastic performances.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the Spaniard has attracted interest from some top clubs. Reports from Spain have suggested that La Liga giants Barcelona are keen on signing the midfielder but now English tabloid the Daily Mail are reporting that Liverpool have joined the race and Jurgen Klopp has taken an interest in the Napoli star.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in signing Ruiz from Napoli but Liverpool could well end up being the most attractive proposition for the Spaniard. Despite a slow start to Serie A, Ruiz shone for Spain at the U21 Euros this summer, scoring twice and assisting twice in four games as the nation won the tournament.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.