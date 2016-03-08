Liverpool join Barcelona in pursuit of Napoli midfielder
13 September at 20:00Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz has truly emerged in the past year as a real talent to watch. The young Spaniard joined Napoli from Real Betis last summer and was one of the Neapolitan side's surprise stars; dazzling many with a string of fantastic performances.
It is no surprise, therefore, that the Spaniard has attracted interest from some top clubs. Reports from Spain have suggested that La Liga giants Barcelona are keen on signing the midfielder but now English tabloid the Daily Mail are reporting that Liverpool have joined the race and Jurgen Klopp has taken an interest in the Napoli star.
Real Madrid are also said to be interested in signing Ruiz from Napoli but Liverpool could well end up being the most attractive proposition for the Spaniard. Despite a slow start to Serie A, Ruiz shone for Spain at the U21 Euros this summer, scoring twice and assisting twice in four games as the nation won the tournament.
