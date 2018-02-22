Liverpool have joined the race for highly-rated Bordeaux winger Malcom, according to the Mail.

The Brazilian is also liked by PSG, as well as Manchester United, and is valued at around €50 million.

The explosive winger is known for his penetrating runs and shooting from range, and has been linked with a departure all season.

The 21-year-old had a very strong start to the campaign, but has ended up netting only twice since the beginning of April.

Though one of his goals ended up helping down Saint-Etienne on the road, the Arsenal and Manchester United target has only now crawled into double figures, scoring ten Ligue 1 goals and adding six assists.

He recently admitted that he hadn’t done so well in a recent press conference in March, saying that “it’s been a while that I haven’t been playing well. I need to get back to my level against Rennes.

“My future? I am calm. I’m only focussed on Bordeaux. I leave all of that to my agents.”