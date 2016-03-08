Liverpool jump to front of the queue for Arsenal star on Juve and AC Milan agendas
01 October at 13:55Liverpool are in pole position to sign Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, Sky Sports Uk reports.
The Welshman will see his contract with the Gunners expire in 2019 and, for now, no offer to extend the player’s stay in North London is on the table.
Juventus, AC Milan, and Chelsea are being linked with welcoming the player’s services as well with the Old Lady who was offered to sign the Welshman as a free agent at the end of the season.
The Serie A giants, however, are currently dealing with the farewell of Beppe Marotta and have yet to make a decision on the talented Arsenal midfielder who could well leave the Gunners in the January transfer window as that will be the last chance Arsenal have put some money in their pocket for the sale of the 27-year-old.
The only clear fact that emerges from the latest reports about Ramsey is that his future lies away from the Emirates Stadium.
Go to comments