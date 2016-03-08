Liverpool, Juventus join Inter in Kulusevski race
30 November at 11:15It seems to be all in and all crazy for Dejan Kulusevski of Parma, as a host of sides will be lining up for his signature (via Calciomercato.com).
The young Swedish midfielder of Atalanta and on loan,is a prized piece on the market. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter is ready to launch the assault in January to try to anticipate competition from Juventus and Liverpool.
Meanwhile, his assessment has already reached 40 million euros and could increase even more if his form continues at this rate.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments