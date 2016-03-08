Liverpool keen to sign exciting German striker to bolster attack: the details
12 February at 13:00Liverpool are seriously interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report from German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how coach Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the 23-year-old German striker, who has a release clause with the club set at €60 million. Werner, who is contracted to the club until 2023, has scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions so far this season, contributing to a goal every 68 minutes of play.
RB Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga, one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich. In part due to Werner’s performances, which has seen him sit second in the Bundesliga top scorers list behind Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.
Liverpool are having one of the most impressive seasons in English topflight history. The club have only dropped points once this season in the league after drawing with Manchester United, meaning they are now 22 points clear of second place.
Apollo Heyes
